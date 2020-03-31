Discovery disputes about attorney-client and work product privilege for in-house counsel can be “especially difficult” because company lawyers often provide nonprivileged business advice in addition to protected legal analysis. American National Bank & Trust Co. of Chicago v. Equitable Life Assurance Society, 406 F.3d 867 (7th Cir. 2005).

Providing helpful lessons on this important but “not easy to draw” distinction — with an opinion that described some of the defendants’ arguments as “specious,” “preposterous” and based on “a lie” — U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole ordered Nationwide Affordable Housing Fund 4 LLC and two other defendants to hand over 58 documents and reimburse the plaintiff, Urban 8 Fox Lake Corp., for fees and costs incurred in dealing with improper claims of privilege. Urban 8 Fox Lake Corp. v. Nationwide Affordable Housing Fund 4 LLC, No. 18 C 6109 (Jan. 13, 2020).

Urban 8 sued the defendants after they were unable to agree on prices for exercising several options to purchase real estate. The first privilege log submitted by the defendants was inadequate, but Cole gave them a second chance. In the revised log, the defendants claimed that the withheld emails and financial documents were privileged because their in-house counsel — identified as “Mr. Brandstetter” — “does not make substantive business decisions.” And the defendants said Mr. Brandstetter had asked staff to prepare the financial analyses for his use in providing legal advice.

After an in camera review, Cole reported that a balance sheet the defendants withheld as privileged had actually been prepared by plaintiff’s president.

Here are highlights of Cole’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

As this case proves, exaggerated and improper claims of attorney-client privilege continue to impermissibly affect discovery specifically and the adversarial process generally. Unfortunately, such claims are too often indiscriminately applied to documents that do not truly qualify for protection.

It cannot be stressed enough that there is no presumption in favor of finding a document to be immune from discovery under either the attorney-client privilege or the work product doctrine. Both evidentiary privileges operate in derogation of the search for the truth and run counter to the public’s right to every person’s evidence.

Accordingly, courts have always construed the privilege narrowly, “unless to do so will serve a public good transcending the normally predominant principle of utilizing all rational means for ascertaining truth.” Shaffer v. American Medical Association, 662 F.3d 439 (7th Cir. 2011).

The party hoping to withhold evidence from the proceedings — and, to degrees that vary from case to case, thwart the fact-finders’ efforts at uncovering the truth — necessarily has the burden of establishing the applicability of the privilege it asserts on a document-by-document basis. Blanket claims of privilege are impermissible in all contexts.

The defendants have certainly fallen short of that here.

In the main, the documents the defendants have submitted appear to pertain to the parties’ negotiations regarding the exercise of the purchase options and the parties’ competing valuations of the properties.

Disputes about valuation and overcharges are common and are part of the ordinary course of business. They don’t necessarily end up in court.

The question becomes whether the financial disagreement during negotiation means that the documents, which were prepared as a part of and to assist in those negotiations, were truly prepared in anticipation of litigation. Or, whether gathering financial information to go back and forth on a purchase price is work in a legal or a business capacity.

Importantly, the attorney involved in these exchanges, often no more than peripherally, is in-house counsel. As such, the defendants are “treading in an area of privilege law that is generally recognized to be especially difficult, namely, distinguishing in-house counsels’ legal advice from their business advice.” American National Bank v. Equitable Life Assurance Society, 406 F.3d 867 (7th Cir. 2005); see also Smith v. Board of Education, 2019 Westlaw 2525890 (N.D. Ill. June 19, 2019)(“Courts presume that where in-house counsel is involved, the attorney’s input is more likely business rather than legal in nature.”); In re Erie, 473 F.3d 413 (2nd Cir. 2007)(“In-house attorneys are more likely to mix legal and business functions.”).

While the distinction is not easy to draw, generally speaking, “legal advice, as contrasted with business advice, involves the interpretation and application of legal principles to guide future conduct or to assess past conduct” and “where business and legal advice are intertwined, the legal advice must predominate for the communication to be protected.” BankDirect v. Capital Premium Financial, 326 F.R.D. 176 (N.D. Ill. 2018).

In the main, it must be said that review of the documents at issue here show that financial considerations — how to value properties to get the best financial result in the purchase options — tends toward financial advice and activity and away from legal.

That these documents, even those prepared personally by in-house counsel Mr. Brandstetter, are business documents and not legal ones is underscored by the fact that, in many instances, Mr. Brandstetter, attorney for defendants, is communicating directly with a party he knows to be represented by counsel.

Up against all that, the defendants, in their privilege log, tell the court that their in-house counsel, Mr. Brandstetter, “does not make substantive business decisions, so these communications are therefore attorney-client and work product privileged.”

“Unfortunately, saying so doesn’t make it so.” United States v. 5443 Suffield Terrace, 607 F.3d 504 (7th Cir.2010). Indeed, recently assertions by lawyers that they are not involved in certain kinds of corporate conduct were proven to be untrue. See FTC v. Advocate Health Care, 162 F.Supp.3d 666 (N.D.I11. 2016). Thus, assertions by lawyers in the case based on what they have been told by others, need not be accorded the weight of an encyclical.

While most if not all of the documents submitted for in camera review are financial analyses, or discussions about them and about the most advantageous formula to use, defendants tell us that Mr. Brandstetter reviews them for legal accuracy. “He requires staff assistance to prepare analyses due to the small size of the legal department” and, because the financial analyses were prepared at his direction, they are “governed by the work product privilege.”

Not necessarily; more of a showing is required than asserting an attorney requested a document or an analysis. See, e.g., F.T.C. v. Boehringer, 778 F.3d 142 (D.C. Cir. 2015) (Factual information prepared by non-lawyers, even if requested by lawyers, is not protected from discovery under the work product doctrine as it “does not reveal any insight into counsel’s legal impressions or their views of the case.”).

But, defendants repeat these assertions, over and over, as though a mantra. But saying so — not even saying so 50 or 60 times — does not make it so.

Defendants don’t make a convincing case that either the attorney-client privilege or the work product doctrine apply to the email exchange in Exhibit 5 and it is, of course, their burden to do so.

There is no case to be made that this email exchange is privileged. No one in the chain requests any legal advice from Mr. Brandstetter and he never offers any. See Sandra T.E. v. Berwyn South School District, 600 F.3d 612 (7th Cir. 2010) (party must show legal advice was sought and communication was related to that purpose).

Email communications do not become protected by attorney-client privilege merely because an attorney is cc’d on them. See, e.g., Liner v. FCA US LLC, 2019 Westlaw 5258074 (N.D. Ill. Oct. 17, 2019) (Documents “do not become protected by attorney client privilege merely because an attorney requests or reviews them.”).

As for work product protection, the email exchange concerns negotiations on the value of the properties subject to the purchase options. As the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has explained, in order to invoke the work product privilege, defendants had to show “the primary motivating purpose behind the creation of a document must be to aid in possible future litigation.” Binks v. National Presto, 709 F.2d 1109 (7th Cir. 1983).

“Materials created in the ordinary course of business which may have the incidental effect of being helpful in litigation are not privileged under the work product doctrine.” RBS Citizens v. Husain, 291 F.R.D. 209 (N.D. Ill. 2013).

The primary motivating purpose behind this exchange was negotiations, not litigation, however unpleasant those negotiations might have been.

Finally, and remarkably, the defendants claim that a balance sheet is protected by the work product doctrine because it was “reviewed for legal accuracy by Mr. Brandstetter against the contractual agreements governing the parties’ relationship and used by him to formulate his settlement advice to his clients” and was “specifically put together for Mr. Brandstetter’s review.”

The most specious claim, however, is that the balance sheet was a product of Mr. Brandstetter’s requirement of “staff assistance.” The initial email with the balance sheet attached is from plaintiff’s president.

The balance sheet was prepared by plaintiff’s president. To assert that it was prepared at the direction of Mr. Brandstetter to a staff member is simply a lie. How can it possibly be the work product of defendant’s in-house counsel?

If such a claim could possibly hold water, everything ever touched or even merely forwarded to an attorney would be immune from discovery. That’s clearly not the case, see, e.g., McCullough v. Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge 7, 304 F.R.D. 232 (N.D. Ill. 2014) (“simply copying a lawyer on an otherwise nonprivileged communication will not transform the non-privileged document into a privileged one”) and the premise the defendant is advancing is preposterous.