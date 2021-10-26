(This is part two of a two-part series. Part one was published on Monday.)Suing for alleged racial and national-origin discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Jun Yu claimed he was expelled from a doctoral program in clinical psychology at Idaho State University because of unconscious or implicit bias. The school didn’t challenge the admissibility of expert testimony from Dr. Leslie Wade Zorwick about “aversive racism.” And although the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a …