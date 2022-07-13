The Iowa Supreme Court split on whether a real estate broker who wasn’t present at a vacant house qualified as a “possessor of land” — under Sec. 49(b) of the Restatement (Third) of Torts — in a case where a potential homebuyer says she was injured by a hazardous condition on the premises.Matthew and Melissa Fynaardt hired Iowa Realty Co. to sell their vacant residence in Waukee, Iowa. The potential buyer, Amanda DeSousa, made arrangements with Iowa Realty to view the property with her broker.DeSousa allegedly “slipped and …