Clifton Cooper’s vicarious liability complaint against his neighbor, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, contends the club’s roofing contractor permanently damaged his impressive three-story Romanesque Revival residence on W. Washington Blvd. Alleging his property had a “City of Chicago Historical Designation” that “limits what can be done to the exterior of the building,” Cooper relied on inferences to support the complaint’s conclusion that the club had a principal-agency relationship with the …