Figuring out the one-year deadline for refiling William Tomerlin’s product liability complaint against Arkray USA seemed simple. When he filed his first lawsuit in Madison County, the company removed the case to federal court. Before it filed an answer, he exercised his right, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(i), to voluntarily drop the case. The dismissal order was dated Sept. 20, 2019, and he refiled in state court on Sept. 17, 2020. Although this was beyond the two-year Illinois statute of limitation …