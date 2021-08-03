Spotting an alleged discrepancy between the marketing claims Staples Inc. made about a $9.99 phone charger (the product was supposedly capable of providing 5,000 milliamps per hour and “Up to 2x Charges”) and the actual capacity of the device he purchased from a Staples store in Chicago (it could only pump out 3,400 mAh, which wasn’t enough to fully replenish his iPhone 7’s battery twice), Peter Bonahoom filed a nationwide class action against Staples that contends four models of its “power bank chargers” — advertised as having capacities of 2,200 mAh; 5,000 mAh; 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh — only provided 70% of what was promised. Although Staples argued Bonahoom didn’t have standing to pursue claims based on laws in other jurisdictions, and that he didn’t have standing to sue about anything other than the 5,000 mAh model, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied its motion to dismiss. She also concluded that the complaint stated a valid claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act, but this was limited to the allegations about charger capacities. The ICFA claim about failure to get “Up to 2x Charges” was a nonstarter. Bonahoom v. Staples, 20 CV 1942 (March 17).