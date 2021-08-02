Trying to collect on a judgment from the Beijing Higher People’s Court, Shanghai Yongrun Investment Management Co. filed an enforcement action in New York against Kashi Galaxy Venture Capital and Maodong Xu under the Uniform Foreign-Country Money Judgments Recognition Act (Article 53 of the N.Y. Civil Practice Law & Rules).At the top of a list of statutory grounds for non-recognition of foreign judgments is: The plaintiff, referred to as SYIMC, cited a ruling from the Northern District of Illinois that recognized a …