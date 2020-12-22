During discovery on William Kleronomos’ two-count complaint against William Sackmaster for alleged negligence in causing a 2014 car crash in Chicago, and Sackmaster’s employer, Aim Transfer & Storage, for vicarious liability, Kleronomos uncovered evidence that Sackmaster allegedly flunked “multiple drug tests,” caused several other crashes, was rehired after being fired for “chronic drug use” and had repeatedly “blacked out on the road.” But Aim argued that a set of new claims Kleronomos pursued against it in 2019 for …