Applying the claim-preclusion guidelines provided by Sec. 22(2)(b) of the Restatement (Second) of Judgments, the Illinois Appellate Court concluded that res judicata didn’t bar Gabe and Annetta Young’s 2019 breach of contract case against Dustin Wilkinson — even though it involved “the same operative facts” as 2015 litigation that ended with a final decision on Wilkinson’s breach of contract and mechanic’s lien claims — because the $168,223 ruling against Wilkinson in the second suit didn’t “nullify” or “impair” the prior …