In a vicarious liability case against a McDonald’s franchisee for an employee’s use of “a profoundly offensive racial slur” during a furious tirade against two customers, each side asked the Maine Supreme Court to apply a different version of the Restatement of Agency.The defendant asked the court to use the second (1958) restatement’s test for vicarious liability, while the plaintiffs urged the court to apply the third (2006) restatement’s revised version.“The provisions of the two restatements are not identical,” the …