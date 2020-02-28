In 2014, several servers who worked at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Oak Brook relied on the 80/20 rule in suing the restaurant and two of its managers for allegedly violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, or FLSA, by claiming a tip credit and failing to pay minimum wage for “sidework” (tasks performed when opening and closing the restaurant) that exceeded more than 20% of their shifts. And although the Department of Labor, or DOL, repudiated the 30-year-old 80/20 rule in 2018, U.S. District Judge …