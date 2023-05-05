Restitution generally isn’t available for disputes that spring from a written agreement. But based on the Restatement (Third) of Restitution and Unjust Enrichment (2011), the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a tenant’s complaint for return of “mistaken overpayments” to its landlord.Safeway Stores 46 Inc. leased real estate in Wyoming from WY Plaza LC. The agreement permitted Safeway to enlarge the store and deduct construction costs from rental payments. For years, Safeway forgot to take the deductions.When …