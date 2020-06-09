In an appeal from a district judge’s ruling that lack of standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution called for shipping back to state court Christine Bryant’s class action against Compass Group USA for alleged violations of Sections 15(a) and (b) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, after Compass used the Class Action Fairness Act to remove the lawsuit to federal court, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — applying Spokeo v. Robins, 136 S. Ct. 1540 (2016) — concluded that Bryant’s claim under Section 15(b) of BIPA satisfied Article III’s injury-in-fact requirements of concrete and particularized harm. But she lacked standing to sue for alleged violation of Section 15(a). Bryant v. Compass Group USA, No. 20-1443 (May 5, 2020).

Compass provided “Smart Market” vending machines to Bryant’s employer. To purchase items from the devices, Bryant had to establish an account and provide her fingerprint. According to Bryant, Compass violated Section 15(b) by failing to obtain the informed consent required by BIPA, and it failed to comply with Section 15(a) because it didn’t publicly post privacy and destruction policies for the biometric information it collected.

Here are brief highlights of Chief Judge Diane P. Wood’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The statute at issue in Spokeo was the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Spokeo was a company that called itself a “people search engine.” Customers could ask it to scour a wide variety of sources for information about someone, and it would return a report to them.

Someone asked Spokeo to prepare such a report on plaintiff Robins. It did so, and Robins eventually found out about the report, which he said was riddled with inaccuracies. Citing a number of injuries that he alleged this report had inflicted, or would inflict upon him, notably a number of adverse effects on his ongoing job search, Robins filed a suit against Spokeo under FCRA.

The district court dismissed his action for lack of Article III standing, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed. The Supreme Court took the case to consider the standing issue.

In the end, it did not rule one way or the other on Robins’s standing. It found instead that the 9th Circuit had used the wrong test for injury-in-fact. That court had focused exclusively on the question whether Robins had alleged a particularized harm, which the Supreme Court was willing to assume that he had. But, while necessary, the court held that this was not sufficient. Article III also requires an injury that is concrete.

Explaining, the court said that “a ‘concrete’ injury must be ‘de facto’; that is, it must actually exist.” But, it added, “‘concrete’ is not, however, necessarily synonymous with ‘tangible.’ Although tangible injuries are perhaps easier to recognize, we have confirmed in many of our previous cases that intangible injuries can nevertheless be concrete.” In addition, the risk of real harm can suffice, and injury-in-fact is not defeated just because the injury is “difficult to prove or measure.”

Because the court of appeals failed to address the concreteness criterion, the Supreme Court thought it best to remand for application of the proper test. In essence, the task was to decide whether, in the relevant part of FCRA, Congress had identified a concrete injury that met Article III minima and created a right for people in Robins’s position to sue on that claim, or if Robins was complaining about no more than a “bare procedural violation,” which would not be enough to engage the judicial power.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas joined the majority’s opinion, but he added a concurrence that drew a useful distinction between two types of injuries. The first, he said, arises when a private plaintiff asserts a violation of her own rights; the second occurs when a private plaintiff seeks to vindicate public rights.

As examples of the first, he mentioned actions for trespass, infringement of intellectual property rights and unjust enrichment; as examples of the second, he pointed to actions seeking to abate a public nuisance, or disputes over the use of public land.

Applying Justice Thomas’s rubric, we have no trouble concluding that Bryant was asserting a violation of her own rights — her fingerprints, her private information — and that this is enough to show injury-in-fact without further tangible consequences.

This was no bare procedural violation; it was an invasion of her private domain, much like an act of trespass would be. Each individual person has distinct biometric identifiers. The common interest in robust protections of personal privacy, however, is the same as the shared support for the types of laws Thomas mentioned.

A direct application of Spokeo, in our view, leads to the result that Bryant satisfied the injury-in-fact requirement of Article III.

If we instead analyze this case as a type of informational injury, we come to the same conclusion. Usually these cases arise when information that is required by statute to be disclosed to the public is withheld.

The injury inflicted by nondisclosure is concrete if the plaintiff establishes that the withholding impaired her ability to use the information in a way the statute envisioned.

In Robertson v. Allied Solutions, LLC, 902 F.3d 690 (7th Cir. 2018), a company failed to provide a prospective employee with a copy of her background report before rescinding her employment offer on the basis of information contained in that report. We held that this omission constituted an injury-in-fact for a FCRA claim.

Robertson’s informational injury was both particularized and concrete because she had a “substantive interest,” protected by FCRA, in being able to “review the reason for any adverse decision and to respond.” The critical question, we said, is whether “the plaintiff is entitled to receive and review substantive information.”

It is possible, however, to plead oneself out of court. That is what happened in Casillas v. Madison Avenue Associates, 926 F.3d 329 (7th Cir. 2019). In that case, a debt collector failed to inform a debtor that any response to its debt collection notice needed to be in writing, as the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act required.

We drew a contrast between the substantive information the plaintiff in Robertson was denied — information on which her prospective employer relied when rescinding her employment offer — and the purely procedural flaw in Casillas’s case.

Casillas pointed to nothing that hinged on the difference between oral and written notice and gave no reason to think that any harm resulted from the type of notice she received. Indeed, she admitted that no amount of notice or information would have changed her behavior. In those circumstances, Casillas lacked standing to sue the debt collector for its technical violation of the act.

Returning to the facts presented here, the substantive and personal nature of the information Compass was obligated under BIPA to disclose to consumers such as Bryant makes this case more like Robertson than Casillas for purposes of her claim under Section 15(b).

As the Illinois Supreme Court recognized in Rosenbach v. Six Flags, 432 Ill. Dec. 654 (Ill. 2019), the informed consent regime laid out in Section 15(b) is the heart of BIPA. The text of the statute demonstrates that its purpose is to ensure that consumers understand, before providing their biometric data, how that information will be used, who will have access to it, and for how long it will be retained.

The judgment of Illinois’s General Assembly is that the sensitivity of biometric information and the risk of identity theft or other privacy or economic harm that may result from its dissemination, necessitates that people be given the opportunity to make informed choices about to whom and for what purpose they will relinquish control of that information.

Compass’s failure to abide by the requirements of Section 15(b) before it collected Smart Market users’ fingerprints denied Bryant and others like her the opportunity to consider whether the terms of that collection and usage were acceptable given the attendant risks.

This was not a failure to satisfy a purely procedural requirement. Rather, as in Robertson, Compass withheld substantive information to which Bryant was entitled and thereby deprived her of the ability to give the informed consent Section 15(b) mandates.

Equipped with the missing information, she may have chosen not to use the vending machines and instead brought her own lunch or snacks. Or she may have opted for the convenience of the machines. She did not realize that there was a choice to be made and what the costs and benefits were for each option.

This deprivation is a concrete injury-in-fact that is particularized to Bryant. She thus meets the requirements for Article III standing on her Section 15(b) claim.

Bryant’s claim under Section 15(a) is a separate matter. Section 15(a) obligates private entities that collect biometric information to make publicly available a data retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying collected biometric identifiers and information.

In contrast to the obligations set forth under Section 15(b), the duty to disclose under Section 15(a) is owed to the public generally, not to particular persons whose biometric information the entity collects. This provision is not part of the informed consent regime, and Bryant alleges no particularized harm that resulted from Compass’s violation of Section 15(a).

We conclude that Bryant did not suffer a concrete and particularized injury as a result of Compass’s violation of Section 15(a). She therefore lacks standing under Article III to pursue that claim in federal court.