Surveying decisions from across the country on the validity of arbitration provisions in law firm retainer agreements, the New Jersey Supreme Court concluded that lawyers have a “heightened duty of disclosure” when they ask new clients to sign contracts that require alternative dispute resolution, because “there should never be a perception that a lawyer is exalting his own self-interest at the expense of the client.” But the ruling closed by outlining steps attorneys can take to keep fee fights and malpractice claims out …