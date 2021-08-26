The question of law for New Jersey’s intermediate court in Vladimir Diaz’s negligence claim against Angel Dominguez was “whether a volunteer who assures police officers at a roadside stop of an apparently inebriated driver that he will take the driver and his car safely to a residence — but thereafter relinquishes the car to the driver before reaching that destination — can be civilly liable as a joint tortfeasor if the driver then collides with and injures another motorist.”A Superior Court judge ruled Dominguez owed no …