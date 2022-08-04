U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood of the Northern District of Illinois had to pick between dueling decisions on whether a claim for trebled damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act qualifies as a penal action that doesn’t survive the death of the plaintiff.Larry McKinney Sr. died a few months after filing a RICO complaint alleging several defendants conspired to cheat him out of $20 million. Arguing the RICO claim expired with McKinney because the damages would be automatically jacked up …