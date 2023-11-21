InterMotive Inc. wants a jury trial on its claim for disgorgement of the profits Ford Motor Co. allegedly earned by misappropriating its trade secrets, but precedent on this issue is “contrary, if not wholly contradictory.”Finding no “bright line” answers, U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg delayed a final decision, opting to let a jury return a verdict before deciding whether to treat it as advisory. Ford Motor Co. v. InterMotive Inc., No. 17 CV 11584 (Oct. 17, 2023).The litigation started when Ford sued InterMotive in …