The validity of Amanda Burger’s federal complaint against downstate Macon County, under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 turned on whether the county could have delegated its policymaking authority to the local state’s attorney and his deputy.Burger worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Decatur, the Macon County seat, for six years. Her four-count complaint alleged that the prosecutor and his deputy violated her rights by firing her. Three counts were based on Illinois law. The sole …