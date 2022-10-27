In case where a delivery driver’s class action accused a Domino’s Pizza franchisee in Nebraska of violating minimum wage laws, cross motions for partial summary judgment asked U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard “to pick a side on a district court split regarding how to interpret 29 C.F.R. Secs. 531.35 and 778.217, which generally require an employer’s reimbursement of employee expenses incurred on the employer’s behalf to ‘reasonably approximate’ the expense incurred.”Gerrard concluded that: • “The ‘reasonable …