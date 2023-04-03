Filling a gap in common law requirements for modification of a consumer contract — in a case where a credit union posted a change-in-terms on electronic account statements — the Arizona Supreme Court adopted a 2022 proposal from Tentative Draft No. 2 of the American Law Institute’s upcoming Restatement of Consumer Contracts.The change added an arbitration provision to Eva Cornell’s checking and savings accounts at Desert Financial Federal Credit Union. Although she never responded to the notice, Desert Financial demanded …