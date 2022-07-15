Deciding to “part ways” with precedent from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the 9th Circuit ruled that Vitaly Smagin, a Russian citizen who lives in Russia, satisfied the “domestic injury” requirement for a civil claim in California under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act when he sued Ashot Yegiazaryan, a Russian citizen who lives in Hollywood.Smagin sued Yegiazaryan for allegedly engaging in criminal conduct to thwart collection of a California judgment that confirmed an $84 million award from …