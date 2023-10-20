Trying to wriggle out of having to arbitrate the claims of 49,986 Illinois consumers under arbitration agreements it drafted, Samsung Electronics refused to pay more than $4 million in “initial administrative filing fees” that the American Arbitration Association said Samsung had to pay.The consumers, purchasers of Samsung products, contend the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. When Samsung declined to pay the fees, the AAA “administratively closed” the claims. And when the consumers …