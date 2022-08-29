(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will publish on Tuesday.)With Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Stephen Breyer disagreeing about distress damages in breach of contract cases, the U.S. Supreme Court split on the validity of Jane Cummings’s claim against Premier Rehab Keller for disability discrimination that allegedly violated two federal laws and caused her to suffer “humiliation, frustration, and emotional distress.”Deaf and legally blind, Cummings uses American Sign Language. She …