Rejecting federal rulings, the Illinois Appellate Court concluded that Sec. 22.1 of the Condominium Property Act “provides an implied cause of action in favor of a condominium unit seller against a property manager, as agent of a condominium association or board of directors, based on allegations that the property manager charged excessive fees for the production of information required to be disclosed to a prospective buyer under that statute.” Channon v. Westward Management, 2021 IL App 210176-U (Oct. 26, 2021).“In the …