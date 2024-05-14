In an epilogue at the end of a 126-page decision on a request for summary judgment that was “a monumental waste of time,” a district judge in Massachusetts with 46 years of experience on the bench “puzzled how to do better” in cases where everyone would benefit “from a direct march to trial.”Members of Boston College’s 401(k) retirement plans filed a class action against the college’s trustees and members of its plan investment committee for allegedly violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.Relying on ERISA …