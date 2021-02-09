Based on the Americans with Disabilities Act, a McHenry County judge allowed a service dog to accompany 16-year-old R.L. in the witness box when David J. Tapley was tried for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Presenting a question of first impression, Tapley appealed after he was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.R.L.’s mental health records showed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. PTSD qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.During a pre-trial hearing …