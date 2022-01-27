Representing a fellow who said he was sexually abused by a teacher at a Pennsylvania boarding school, Mitchell Garabedian sent two letters to the school’s headmaster in 2018 detailing the allegations and requesting a $1 million settlement. The correspondence seemed to qualify for protection under the litigation privilege. Yet when the teacher, Matthew Ralston, sued Garabedian and his client for defamation, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney rejected their request for summary judgment.The problem? The alleged abuse …