Based on a 1995 amendment to the Illinois Business Corporation Act, a bankruptcy judge concluded that Matthew Porter, a shareholder in a company that filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, didn’t violate the automatic stay provided by Sec. 362 of the Bankruptcy Code when he filed a state-court complaint against two of the debtor’s officers for allegedly freezing him out of the business.Porter and Douglas Hanabarger each owned 50 percent of the debtor, Midwest M & D Services.The company’s five-year repayment plan under …