Three people who used to own a controlling interest in a defunct savings and loan institution relied on the broad definition of “property” in the Illinois theft-by-deception statute when they claimed $3.8 million in theft-loss deductions on their federal tax returns.The taxpayers were two brothers — Michael and William Giambrone — and William’s wife, Michele. They held most of the shares of Platinum Bancshares Inc. (Holding), the holding company that owned Platinum Community Bank.Platinum, located in Rolling Meadows …