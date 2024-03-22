Elon Musk talked about making Tesla a Nevada corporation after he lost a Delaware case that challenged his enormous compensation package. And based on a new ruling about the “redomestication” of TripAdvisor, Delaware’s Court of Chancery won’t stop him — but he’ll face a claim for damages if other shareholders wind up with “fewer litigation rights.”TripAdvisor was a Delaware corporation with two classes of stock. Gregory B. Maffei, the company’s CEO/Chair had enough of the high-vote Class B shares to give him “hard majority …