Investigating a potential defense in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case, an attorney representing the defendant, Club Exploria, made a phone call on Oct. 27, 2020, hoping to reach a non-party: Donald Jorgensen. But the lawyer wound up violating the anti-contact rule — American Bar Association Model Rule 4.2 (adopted by Local Rule 83.50 in the Northern District of Illinois) — because the plaintiff, George Moore, answered and they had a short conversation about the phone number.Moore’s phone number was listed in the …