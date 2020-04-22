In a case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court about the 14-day deadline for a bankruptcy appeal, Jackson Masonry filed a Chapter 11 petition a few days before Ritzen Group’s state court breach-of-contract case against Jackson was scheduled to start in Tennessee; the bankruptcy judge denied Ritzen’s motion to lift the automatic stay; Ritzen struck out with an adversary claim against the bankruptcy estate and Ritzen didn’t appeal from these rulings until a final order confirmed Jackson’s reorganization plan.

The Supreme Court granted certiorari after the district court and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the two-week countdown for an appeal from the order rejecting the request for a stay started running from the date of that decision.

Affirming, the high court explained that “the adjudication of a motion for relief from the automatic stay forms a discrete procedural unit within the embracive bankruptcy case. That unit yields a final, appealable order when the bankruptcy court unreservedly grants or denies relief.” Ritzen Group v. Jackson Masonry, No. 18-938 (January 14, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

In civil litigation generally, 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1291 governs appeals from “final decisions.” Under that provision, a party may appeal to a court of appeals as of right from “final decisions of the district courts.”

A “final decision” within the meaning of Section 1291 is normally limited to an order that resolves the entire case. Accordingly, the appellant must raise all claims of error in a single appeal. This understanding of the term “final decision” precludes “piecemeal, prejudgment appeals” that would “undermine efficient judicial administration and encroach upon the prerogatives of district court judges.” Bullard v. Blue Hills Bank, 575 U.S. 496 (2015)

The ordinary understanding of “final decision” is not attuned to the distinctive character of bankruptcy litigation. A bankruptcy case encompasses numerous “individual controversies, many of which would exist as stand-alone lawsuits but for the bankrupt status of the debtor.” Bullard at 501. It is thus common for bankruptcy courts to resolve discrete controversies definitively while the umbrella bankruptcy case remains pending.

Delaying appeals from discrete, controversy resolving decisions in bankruptcy cases would long postpone appellate review of fully adjudicated disputes. Moreover, controversies adjudicated during the life of a bankruptcy case may be linked, one dependent on the outcome of another. Delaying appeal until the termination of the entire bankruptcy case, therefore, could have this untoward consequence: Reversal of a decision made early on could require the bankruptcy court to unravel later adjudications rendered in reliance on an earlier decision.

The provision on appeals to U.S. district courts from decisions of bankruptcy courts is 28 U.S.C. Sec. 158(a). Under that provision, an appeal of right lies from “final judgments, orders, and decrees” entered by bankruptcy courts “in cases and proceedings.”

By providing for appeals from final decisions in bankruptcy “proceedings,” as distinguished from bankruptcy “cases,” Congress made “orders in bankruptcy cases immediately appealable if they finally dispose of discrete disputes within the larger bankruptcy case.” Bullard at 501. In short, the usual judicial unit for analyzing finality in ordinary civil litigation is the case, but in bankruptcy, it is often the proceeding.

Correct delineation of the dimensions of a bankruptcy “proceeding” is a matter of considerable importance. An erroneous identification of an interlocutory order as a final decision may yield an appeal over which the appellate forum lacks jurisdiction. Conversely, an erroneous identification of a final order as interlocutory may cause a party to miss the appellate deadline.

This court’s opinion in Bullard v. Blue Hills Bank guides our application of Section 158(a)’s finality requirement. Addressing repayment plan confirmations under Chapter 13, we held in Bullard that a bankruptcy court’s order rejecting a proposed plan was not “final” under Section 158(a) because it did not conclusively resolve the relevant “proceeding.”

The plan confirmation process, the Bullard opinion explains, involves back and forth negotiations. Plan proposal rejections may be followed by amended or new proposals. Only plan approval, we observed, “alters the status quo and fixes the rights and obligations of the parties.” “Denial of confirmation with leave to amend,” by contrast, leaves the “parties’ rights and obligations unsettled,” and therefore cannot be typed “final.”

The appropriate procedural unit for determining finality, we concluded, is not a plan proposal, it is “the process of attempting to arrive at an approved plan.”

We take up next the application of Bullard’s analysis to a bankruptcy court’s order denying relief from the automatic stay.

The filing of a bankruptcy petition automatically halts efforts to collect prepetition debts from the bankrupt debtor outside the bankruptcy forum. 11 U.S.C. Sec. 362(a). The stay serves to maintain the status quo and prevent dismemberment of the estate during the pendency of the bankruptcy case. Among other things, the stay bars commencement or continuation of lawsuits to recover from the debtor, enforcement of liens or judgments against the debtor and exercise of control over the debtor’s property.

A creditor may seek relief from the stay by filing in the bankruptcy court a motion for an order “terminating, annulling, modifying, or conditioning” the stay, asserting in support of the motion either “cause” or the presence of specified conditions. Section 362(d).

A majority of circuits and the leading treatises regard orders denying such motions as final, immediately appealable decisions. We reach the same conclusion.

Bullard instructs that we inquire “how to define the immediately appealable ‘proceeding’ in the context of stay-relief motions.” Jackson urges that adjudication of a stay-relief motion is a discrete “proceeding.” Ritzen urges that stay-relief adjudication is properly considered a first step in the process of adjudicating a creditor’s claim against the estate.

We agree with the court of appeals and Jackson that the appropriate “proceeding” is the stay-relief adjudication.

A bankruptcy court’s order ruling on a stay-relief motion disposes of a procedural unit anterior to, and separate from, claim-resolution proceedings. Adjudication of a stay-relief motion occurs before and apart from proceedings on the merits of creditors’ claims: The motion initiates a discrete procedural sequence, including notice and a hearing, and the creditor’s qualification for relief turns on the statutory standard, i.e., “cause” or the presence of specified conditions. Section 362(d), (e); Fed. Rules Bkrtcy. Proc. 4001(a)(1) and (2), 9014.

Resolution of stay-relief motions does not occur as part of the adversary claims-adjudication process, proceedings typically governed by state substantive law. Under Bullard, a discrete dispute of this kind constitutes an independent “proceeding” within the meaning of 28 U.S.C. Sec. 158(a).

In Ritzen’s view, the position Jackson advances and we adopt “slices the case too thin.” Ritzen asserts that an order denying stay relief simply decides the forum for adjudication of adversary claims — bankruptcy court or state court — and therefore should be treated as merely a preliminary step in the claims-adjudication process.

Courts, we agree, should not define “proceeding” to include disputes over minor details about how a bankruptcy case will unfold. As we put it in Bullard, “the concept of finality cannot stretch to cover, for example, an order resolving a disputed request for an extension of time.”

But Ritzen incorrectly characterizes denial of stay relief as determining nothing more than the forum for claim adjudication. Resolution of a motion for stay relief can have large practical consequences. Disposition of the motion determines whether a creditor can isolate its claim from those of other creditors and go it alone outside bankruptcy. It can also affect the manner in which adversary claims will be adjudicated. See 11 U.S.C. Sec. 502 (permitting summary adjudication or estimation of amounts due in bankruptcy claims adjudication).

These are not matters of minor detail; they can significantly increase creditors’ costs. Leaving the stay in place may, inter alia, delay collection of a debt or cause collateral to decline in value.

Ruling on a motion for stay relief, it is true, will determine where the adjudication of an adversary claim will take place — in the bankruptcy forum or state court. But that effect does not render a ruling nonfinal.

Orders denying a plaintiff the opportunity to seek relief in its preferred forum often qualify as final and immediately appealable, though they leave the plaintiff free to sue elsewhere. Notably, dismissal for want of personal jurisdiction ranks as a final decision. So too, dismissal for improper venue, or under the doctrine of forum non conveniens.

Ritzen’s position encounters a further shoal: Many motions to lift the automatic stay do not involve adversary claims against the debtor that would be pursued in another forum but for bankruptcy. Bankruptcy’s embracive automatic stay stops even nonjudicial efforts to obtain or control the debtor’s assets.

Motions for stay relief may, for example, seek permission to repossess or liquidate collateral, to terminate a lease, or to set off debts. These matters do not concern the forum for, and cannot be considered part of, any subsequent claim adjudication.

We see no good reason to treat stay adjudication as the relevant “proceeding” in only a subset of cases.

Because the appropriate “proceeding” in this case is the adjudication of the motion for relief from the automatic stay, the bankruptcy court’s order conclusively denying that motion is “final.” The court’s order ended the stay-relief adjudication and left nothing more for the bankruptcy court to do in that proceeding.

The court of appeals therefore correctly ranked the order as final and immediately appealable, and correctly affirmed the district court’s dismissal of Ritzen’s appeal as untimely.