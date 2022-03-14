Heather Rudy’s class action against Family Dollar Stores claims she was duped into thinking the “Smoked Almonds” she purchased when she bought the company’s house brand were “smoked over an open fire,” not roasted in oil and flavored with some kind of “liquid smoke.” It was a front-label, back-label battle about “smoked” as a process vs. “smoked” as a flavor.“Before Rudy purchased the product,” recounted U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois, “she observed that the front label read …