Joining the long-running debate about the legitimacy of “snap removals,” U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer adopted an interpretation of 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1441(b)(2) that “differs in some degree from the primary interpretations that have percolated among the lower courts.” The statute “permits snap removal in some but not all cases.” Four plaintiffs sued Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois citizen in Cook County, alleging Abbott sold contaminated infant formula that caused necrotizing enterocolitis and killed preterm …