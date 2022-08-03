Misfiring with Snapchat, Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook allegedly posted a photo of a man he was investigating to his personal social media account — as part of a private “story” of photos he used for a February 2020 investigation.The photo of Kevin Logan contained printed information on it with his name, date of birth and last known address, plus the handwritten notations: “pending” and “HIV.” Unfortunately, the police chief clicked a button that made the photo publicly available.Logan, who says he subsequently took …