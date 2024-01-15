Brittany Vonbergen alleged that the “session replay software” on Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.’s website violated the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act by permitting two “third-party session replay providers” to “contemporaneously intercept, capture, read, observe, re-route, forward, redirect and receive” her online activities when requesting a price quote.Her class action complaint alleges “Liberty Mutual knowingly and intentionally facilitated” the conduct of two companies, Clicktale and Datadog, that intercepted, recorded …