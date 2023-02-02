Two of Walter “Skip” Starck’s children and the administrator of the third’s estate relied on evidence gathered during a Cook County will contest to support a lawsuit against a lawyer and his firm for alleged malpractice and tortious interference with their inheritance expectancies. But the plaintiffs settled the probate case before filing the law division complaint, and the defendants argued the tort claims were barred by the six-month deadline for challenging wills.A year before he died, Skip sent a text message to his …