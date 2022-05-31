A faction of Narcotics Anonymous members relied on the “special interest” doctrine of standing to sue Narcotics Anonymous World Services Inc. — the trustee of the charitable trust that owns the fellowship’s intellectual property. The question of first impression for the California Court of Appeals was whether this doctrine applies to a revocable trust. The 1993 document that established the charitable trust said the settlor was: “The Fellowship of Narcotics Anonymous, as given voice by its groups through their regional …