Under ordinary principles of contract interpretation, the second wave of class actions against TikTok for allegedly violating privacy laws seems to be doomed by a release that settled the first wave of class claims for $92 million. But that’s not necessarily the case because a “modified analysis” applies.The first wave of data-privacy claims about TikTok’s app were consolidated in the Northern District of Illinois in 2020, and the $92 million settlement was approved by a district judge in August 2022.“Just days before the …