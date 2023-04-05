Reviewing the specialized doctrines developed in Delaware for cases where corporations claim attorney-client privilege in litigation against investors who had a representative on the board of directors, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster rejected FairXchange Inc.’s claim of confidentiality for communications with its counsel, DLA Piper, during merger negotiations.Two investment funds that had purchased preferred stock from FairXchange objected to the merger and exercised their right to have the Chancery Court determine the …