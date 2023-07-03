A non-party was included as a recipient on emails between David Rettig and his attorney about a trade secrets lawsuit filed by IsoNova Technologies, but Rettig argued this breach of confidentiality didn’t destroy the attorney-client privilege for these communications — because the third party was his wife.Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly K.E. Mahoney, in the Northern District of Iowa, acknowledged that some cases concluded that “the presence of a spouse on an attorney-client communication destroys the attorney-client …