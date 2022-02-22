Clothed with the First Amendment, 23 strip clubs persuaded a federal judge in Wisconsin to issue a preliminary injunction that blocked the Small Business Administration from applying a portion of the Paycheck Protection Program that excludes businesses that “present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” from obtaining Covid relief.Reversing, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained that Congress didn’t suppress any protected expressive conduct by the plaintiffs; it simply decided “not to subsidize it.”The …