Rebuffed when she asked for a partial refund of tuition and fees after in-person classes at Bradley University were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Doe sued in federal court for breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Doe’s class action complaint relied on course catalogs and related documents to establish an implied agreement that students would have in-person, on-campus classes. And in asking for restitution she alleged that a $1 million grant from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (created by …