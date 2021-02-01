During closing argument in Michael Konewko’s medical malpractice case against Advocate Health and Hospitals for alleged nursing negligence, the hospital’s attorney — relying on the fact that the nurse, Lisa Begler, was a non-party — made comments (including references to the importance of Begler’s reputation, and the number of years a nurse would have to work to pay the $800,000 in damages Konewko requested) that the Illinois Appellate Court critiqued as improper. Advocate justified the arguments by pointing to the 4th District’s references to “one of the parties” and “the complaining party” in this line from Rush v. Hamdy, 255 Ill.App.3d 352 (1994): “To warrant reversal the language utilized in a reference to defendant’s financial condition must be reasonably understood to refer to the financial status of one of the parties and must result in prejudice to the complaining party.” But the 2nd District, reversing a defense verdict, concluded that “it matters not whether the comments refer to a party or the party’s agent, but whether the comments prejudice the jury in favor of or against a party.” Konewko v. Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp., 2020 IL App (2d) 190684 (Dec. 7, 2020).