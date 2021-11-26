On appeal from a default judgment in a mortgage foreclosure case where the plaintiff used abode service under 735 ILCS 5/2–203(a)(2) to tag the defendants, the Illinois Appellate Court faced an “interesting and important” question of first impression: “Can substitute service be effectuated under the Code of Civil Procedure when the summons is left with an adult who has a cognitive mental impairment?”U.S. Bank sued Kathleen and Richard Zofkie. A special process server’s affidavit swore he went to their home, handed a copy …