The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in round three of nearly 20 years of litigation between Marcel Fashions Group and Lucky Brand Dungarees to resolve a circuit split about the validity of “defense preclusion” as “a standalone category of res judicata,” distinct from the familiar doctrines of issue and claim preclusion.Both companies had trademarks that used the word “Lucky.” Round one ended in 2003 with a settlement agreement that specified what trademarks Lucky Brand could use. And Lucky Brand invoked the release …