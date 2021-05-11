Members of the Chicago Police Department’s SWAT unit get to drive home in CPD vehicles so they can quickly respond to emergency calls. But although the city requires them to store their guns, radios and night-vision goggles inside overnight, it doesn’t pay for the time they spend unloading and loading this equipment (15 minutes at the end and 15 minutes at the beginning of each shift). Relying on the continuous workday rule — which has not been displaced by the Portal-to-Portal Act — a group of SWAT operators sued the city …