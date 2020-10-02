Providing a solid primer on Chicago’s “Protecting Tenants in Foreclosed Rental Property Ordinance,” and rejecting U.S. Bank’s arguments about waiver and substantial compliance, the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed a judgment that handed Geneva Norman $21,200 in statutory damages and $45,505 in fees.Norman leased a condo that was sold to U.S. Bank, as trustee, in a mortgage foreclosure case. The bank blew the 63-day deadline for offering Norman either a $10,600 relocation payment or a new lease.After she was horsed around …