Distinguishing between offers and tenders — in a case where a landlord accused of violating the Security Deposit Interest Act relied on Barber v. American Airlines, 241 Ill. 2d 450 (2011), to kill off an inchoate class action by tendering the full amount owed to the named plaintiffs before they requested class certification — the Illinois Supreme Court declined to reconsider Barber based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Campbell-Ewald Co. v. Gomez, 136 S. Ct. 663 (2016), that a rejected offer-of …