The first five state supreme courts to consider whether drug testing companies owe a duty of reasonable care to the employees of their clients ruled for the plaintiffs. Texas recently broke the streak with a 6-3 decision.Wyoming started the run in 1999 with Duncan v. Afton, 991 P.2d 739 (noting the testing company “is aware that the likely effect of a false positive result is significant and devastating”). It was extended by Kansas in 2011, Berry v. National Medical Services, 257 P.3d 287 (observing that “inaccurately …