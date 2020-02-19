Consolidated World Travel, operating as Holiday Cruise Line, tried to escape vicarious liability in a class action under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA, for calls with a computerized menu of prerecorded speech that a company in India made on its behalf as part of a scheme to peddle “free” cruises to the Bahamas — but based on federal common law principles of agency, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment. Bakov v. Consolidated World …