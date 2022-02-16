Mahwah Bergen Retail Group, a New Jersey company that owned Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Cacique, picked Richmond, Va., for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Richmond is a popular destination for big bankruptcies. The local bankruptcy judges regularly approve the kind of “non-consensual third-party non-debtor releases” that generated furious backlash when they were handed out to members of the Sackler family as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy in New York. And Mahwah Bergen’s choice of venue seemed to pay off. A …